Hoover asking residents to report flood damage

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – The city of Hoover is urging residents affected by a major flash flood event on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 to submit damage reports online.

The city, in partnership with the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency, has established damage assessment portals, which are tools for gathering data on the damages caused by the aforementioned flooding event.

The assessment portals are open to all homeowners and businesses in the city of Hoover that sustained damages.

Parts of Hoover experienced more than 10 inches of rain in a few hours, resulting in flash flooding across many parts of the city.

The data collected through the damage assessment portals will help determine if the city of Hoover, Jefferson County and Shelby County meet the FEMA eligibility threshold to apply for federal assistance.

The portals also provide information on the impacts of the storm.

Residents and business owners can submit a damage reporting form through Monday, Oct. 18.

Those who live or own a business in Shelby County may complete the form at https://bit.ly/ShelCoFlood.

Completing the form is not a substitute for submitting information through insurance.

Also, a submission does not guarantee federal, state or local reimbursement or financial assistance.