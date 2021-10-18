‘Overwhelmed with joy:’ Shop owner reports successful clothing drive

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The owner of a local boutique reported a huge turnout at her recent clothing drive for domestic violence victims.

Shabby Kidz Lane owner Keela Lowery invited community members to bring gently used clothing and non-perishable food to her shop on Saturday, Oct. 9 in recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“I have tried so hard to come up with the right words of gratitude for all of those who donated,” Lowery said. “My heart is overwhelmed with joy for all that supported this year’s clothes drive.”

Lowery said people brought a variety of clothes, including maternity, babies’, children’s, juniors’, women’s and men’s, along with shoes, blankets and food.

She also noted the city of Alabaster’s support and authorization for the water tower lights to be purple in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Lowery said she has been amazed at the outpouring of support for a cause she champions from personal experience.

“(It is) a beautiful thing to watch so many come together to help those who are still or are just getting out of the toxic environment they have been living in,” she said. “Raising awareness to domestic violence is something that God has put in my heart. Being an overcomer myself, I can honestly feel the pain, the anxiety, the what-ifs that these women, children and men are feeling.”

Those who brought clothing for SafeHouse of Shelby County and food for a nonprofit organization called Three Hearts One Mission received discounts on their purchases at Lowery’s shop.

“I’m so blessed that God has given me a platform to help others and what is so close to my heart by bringing more awareness,” she said. “God was definitely the center of this clothes drive.”

Although the big collection day was Oct. 9, Lowery said she will continue accepting clothing and non-perishable food items at her shop.

“This year’s clothes drive was definitely blessed by God, and I believe that so many will be touched to see the communities come together just for them,” Lowery said. “This is the love of Jesus, and I pray blessings upon each and every one who helped in any way.”

Shabby Kidz Lane is located at 1123 1st St. N. Suite B in downtown Alabaster.