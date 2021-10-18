Peggie T. Bartlett

Wilsonville

Peggie T. Bartlett, age 88, of Wilsonville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Wilsonville Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Wilsonville City Cemetery with Dr. Steve Thomas officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

She was a longtime member of Wilsonville Baptist Church.

Mrs. Bartlett is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Bartlett; daughter, Robbie Sumners; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leo Templin; sister, Vivian Morse; brother, Rev. Robert Templin.

She is survived by her daughter, Mimi Gilmore; son, James Bartlett (Robbie); granddaughters, Tiffany Bartlett, April Coker (Curtis), and Cherry Matherne (Patrick); eight great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; sister, Mary Martin; sister by choice, Virginia Rary, several nieces and nephews.

