Pelham City Park gets ready for Scarecrows in the Park

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – It’s a favorite amongst residents of Pelham but bad news for crows. Pelham Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for its annual Scarecrows in the Park exhibit.

Once a year, Pelham Parks and Rec invites members of the community to display their handmade scarecrows in Pelham City Park for a few weeks during the fall.

“Pelham Parks and Recreation is excited to host the 2nd Annual Scarecrows in the Park,” said Alicia Walters, the assistant director of Parks and Recreation. “We encourage individuals, schools, groups, clubs and businesses to be creative and enter a scarecrow. This is a fun way to be active and show support for your community.”

Application deadline is Wednesday Oct. 20 at 5 p.m., and scarecrow space is limited. Interested individuals are being asked to fill out an application online or to swing by the Pelham Parks and Recreation Center.

Scarecrow set-up is Friday Oct. 22 from 4-7 p.m., and scarecrows will be on display from Oct. 23 through Nov. 7.

Walters invites everyone to enjoy a walk through the park to admire the many scarecrows after they are placed on display on Friday, Oct. 22.

Scarecrows will need to be removed no later than November 7 by 8 p.m.

Entries will be judged and prizes will be awarded as winners are announced on Facebook and the City of Pelham web page on Nov. 1.

Applications are available at /DocumentCenter/View/15207, or at the Pelham Parks and Recreation Center.

The following are rules regarding scarecrow entry: