APD receives Sensory Inclusive First Responder Certification

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Police Department has earned the Sensory Inclusive First Responder Certification through a partnership with KultureCity, preparing the city’s police officers to serve all citizens regardless of their sensory needs, mental health challenges or invisible disabilities.

KultureCity is the nation’s leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance for individuals with invisible disabilities.

“This certification is the latest step in the APD’s commitment to providing professional, courteous, community-oriented service to all citizens,” said Alabaster Police Chief Curtis Rigney. “I am thankful for the dedication shown by everyone in the department in receiving this very important and potentially life-saving training.”

Through the certification, all APD officers received training on properly handling situations involving individuals with sensory needs, which could make a vital difference during an emergency situation.

All APD vehicles will now carry a sensory bag containing items such as headphones, fidget devices and ID cards designed to be utilized during situations involving individuals with sensory needs.

The training focused on the importance of empathy when dealing with someone who has an invisible disability or sensory need and developing strategies to resolve situations in a positive way.

To learn more about KultureCity and its Sensory Inclusive First Responder Certification program, visit KultureCity.org.