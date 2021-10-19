Fegans gives Thompson 2 players committed to University of Alabama

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

Thompson High School now has two of the country’s top high school football players committed to join the University of Alabama.

After Jeremiah Alexander, the state’s top prospect, committed to the Crimson Tide following a decommitment last year, teammate Tre’Quon Fegans announced he would walk alongside Alexander to Tuscaloosa.

Fegans, a former player at Oxford High School, moved to Alabaster in the offseason after a coaching change.

Ranked as the 78th best player in the country and the fourth-best player in the state, Fegans was originally committed to the University of Miami.

But after decommitting a week earlier, Fegans made the announcement on his social media accounts on Monday, Oct. 18, that he was committing to the Crimson Tide.

A four-star defensive back, Fegans had offers from the top schools in the country, including Auburn, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Penn State and many others.

But on Twitter Monday, Fegans said he was “1,000 % in,” and simply added, “Let’s Roll.”

With the commitment, Alabama has recruited two of the best defenders from one of the best defenses in the country, while the Crimson Tide also have their eyes on two others for the class of 2023—Peter Woods and Tony Mitchell.

Alexander and Fegans, however, have made their impact felt as seniors this season.

Up front, Alexander has dominated with pressure in the backfield and clogging up running lanes, while Fegans capitalizes as a swarming defensive back.

In the secondary this season, he’s got 25 tackles, two tackles for loss and a pick six as one of many highlights on Thompson’s defense. Most impressively, however, are his seven pass deflections, which leads the loaded unit.

That tight coverage is something that made Alabama that much more interested in Fegans.

Now, following his time with the Warriors, he’ll get the opportunity to join one of the best collegiate defenses in the country.

He marks one of two true defensive back recruit for Alabama’s 2022 signing class, which is currently ranked No. 1 in the country.