Foothills Business Park infrastructure work finishing up

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – A new development designed to bring more businesses and jobs to Chelsea is taking shape.

Work continues at Foothills Business Park, an 11.76-acre site designed to accommodate current and future business growth in the city.

“The Foothills Business Park finally has all of the infrastructure in, and we will be paving the parking lot for Station 31 and the parkway very soon,” Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer said during a state of the city address at the Chelsea Business Alliance’s Oct. 13 meeting. “I approved the contract for the fountain yesterday that will be the centerpiece of the entrance to the park.”

Therachem, an early-stage biopharma company, will build a new facility in the business park.

Therachem is currently headquartered off Chesser Crane Road in Chelsea and also operates a research and development center in Jaipur, India.

The new facility will allow Therachem to expand its workforce, plus enhance its production and research and development.

In addition to Therachem, the Chelsea Post Office has verbally committed to a new location on a lot in the business park, Picklesimer said.

“We are also talking with other companies already that have interest in the park,” he said. “The Foothills Business Park is about jobs. It’s about bringing jobs and bringing more people.”

The business park is located near the Foothills subdivision and Chelsea Fire Station 31.

A 100-home subdivision to be located behind the Foothills subdivision is in the approval process, and new phases are under construction in existing neighborhoods as well, Picklesimer said.

“With all of this growth and the release of the 2020 Census comes challenges, of course,” Picklesimer said. “Our official population according to the Census was 14,987, which tells us we are officially over 15K now. That is a big number, and with this announcement, we will be coming on the radar of larger businesses.”

For more information and an aerial view of Foothills Business Park, visit Cityofchelsea.com/523/Foothills-Business-Park.