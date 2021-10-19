Montevallo announces fall event lineup

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – The rest of October will be busy in Montevallo as different events take place throughout the city.

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the city of Montevallo and Montevallo Drug will hold a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 3-6 p.m. at Parnell Memorial Library.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free to all, and the flu vaccine is free with proof of any healthcare insurance or Medicare.

Anyone who does not have insurance may still have a flu vaccine for a fee of $25.

For more information, call (205) 901-4856, or sign up at https://bit.ly/3hWbXpn.

On Saturday, Oct. 23, Montevallo Artwalk’s Art Stalk will return to Main Street from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The event, a collaborative effort by the city, Montevallo Arts Council and the University of Montevallo, features art, food, entertainment and activities for all ages.

For more information, email montevalloartwalk@gmail.com.

Also on Oct. 23, the Montevallo Yoga Festival will return as the Mini MoYo Fest from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the UM Center for the Arts, located at 900 Oak Street.

The free event will feature curated yoga classes for all ages and fitness levels, health-themed vendors, meditation and good energy.

Visit Montevallo.edu/academics/colleges/college-of-education/moyo/for more information and updates.

Impact Montevallo will kick off Red Ribbon Week (Oct. 23-30) with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day during Art Stalk.

Visit the Impact table at the corner of Main and Middle streets from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to turn in unused and expired medications, and to register for a prescription lock-box raffle to keep medications safe.

Also during Red Ribbon Week, residents may meet police officers and firefighters at National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 5-8 p.m. in the pecan grove at Orr Park, beside Parnell Memorial Library and Island Street.

The family-oriented event will include activities, music and refreshments.

The second annual Chief’s Challenge will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. at the Montevallo High School football stadium.

This Red Ribbon Week activity gives students a chance to compete against Montevallo’s police officers in completing the physical standards required to pass the Police Academy.

On Friday, Oct. 29, the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce will host “Hometown Halloween,” a trick or treat event in downtown Montevallo from 3:30-5 p.m.

Email montevallochamber@gmail.com for more details.

Also on Oct. 29, ValloCycle will host its annual Witches Ride in the evening.

Costumes are encouraged on this group bicycle ride, which will meet at the old Victory Auto building (555 Main St.) at 5:30 p.m. and depart at 6 p.m.

The Montevallo Junior City Council will host a drive-in Halloween double-feature movie at Shoal Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Parking starts at 6 p.m., and the movies will begin at sunset (about 6:30 p.m.).

More details can be found on the Montevallo Junior City Council’s Facebook page.

The Montevallo Parks and Recreation Board will hold Critters by the Creek on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 12-3 p.m. at Shoal Creek Park.