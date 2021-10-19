Shelby County Planning Commission approves resubdivision of Helena property

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA ­– On Monday, Oct. 18, the Shelby County Planning Commission approved a proposal to resubdivide Lot 9-E of Whispering Pines Farm. The subject property is zoned A-1, Agricultural District and located at 390 County Road 13 in Helena.

Whispering Pines Farms is a subdivision that was developed in 1983 as a 16-lot subdivision on approximately 662 acres, according to a Planning Commission staff report. Since 1989, many of the lots in the subdivision have been resubdivided, and each subdivision of property has maintained a minimum lot size of three acres or larger.

The proposal suggested to divide Lot 9-E, which consists of 24.29 acres, into three separate lots for residential use.

The existing conditions of the subject property indicate it has been maintained as a pasture/field over the years including an existing driveway, located in the northwest corner, with access to County Road 13.

“Lot 9F is located in the area adjoining County Road 13 and contains 5.50 acres of mostly pasture land,” the staff report reads. “Lot 9F is shown with a new driveway access to Hwy 13. Lots 9G and 9E are proposed as 50-foot wide flag lots that will utilize the existing driveway access to County Road 13. Lot 9G occupies the southwestern pasture area and contains 10.21 acres. Lot 9H occupies the southeastern pasture area and contains 8.57 acres.”

Eraka Sims, who lives next door to Lot 9-E, indicated to the Planning Commission that she intends to record covenants on the property to prohibit or restrict further division. According to the staff report, the covenants are not enforced by Shelby County, but would be noted in any closing documents for the property with a proper title search.