UM adding collegiate cycling team, course

By WESLEY HALLMAN | Special to the Reporter

The University of Montevallo will field a collegiate cycling team beginning in fall 2022 with a new home trail close to the UM campus.

Members of the cycling team will be offered scholarships and will be led by head coach Dr. Shawn Mitchell, associate professor of health and human sciences at UM.

The University is planning to transform the former Montevallo Golf Club into a world-class course which will serve as the home trail for the team. The course will host competitions regularly, bringing hundreds of visitors to Shelby County and the City of Montevallo, strengthening the area’s economy.

Once completed, the new course will also feature a bike shop, wash station and storage and work areas for each student-athlete on the team. UM will continue to operate the former golf course’s driving range for members of the local community.

“We are genuinely excited to offer this emerging sport at Montevallo,” said Dr. John W. Stewart III, UM president. “There is a high level of enthusiasm on and off-campus, and we are committed to offering a first-class venue that compliments the existing world-class courses in Shelby County and central Alabama.

“We believe that our team and facility will bring thousands of new visitors to our campus and community in the coming years. We also plan to keep the driving range open to the local community and take care of any grounds owned by the University adjacent to the existing housing development.”

In addition to the new UM home course just off campus, Montevallo is also close to multiple highly rated courses, including Oak Mountain State Park, Tannehill Ironworks Historical State Park and the Cahaba River Park.

“An addition of a collegiate level cycling program at Montevallo will a have tremendous positive impact on the City of Montevallo and Shelby County,” said Russell Bedsole, District 49 Representative in the Alabama House of Representatives. “Athletes and spectators will enjoy all there is to offer in Shelby County from our expansive trail systems in close proximity to spending down time shopping and enjoying the many great places to shop and dine in our county. The future of cycling for Montevallo and for Shelby County is bright. I can’t wait to see everyone on the trails!

Students interested in applying for admission or learning more about the cycling program should email Cycling@montevallo.edu or visit Montevallo.edu/cycling.