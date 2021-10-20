The Church at Old Town set to premiere Fall Fest Oct. 24

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena’s Church at Old Town is inviting you to embrace all things fall. The church is hosting its premiere Fall Fest celebration on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Head Pastor Josh Knierim said he and his colleagues at the church are very excited for the festival fun.

“Fall is definitely my favorite season,” Knierim said. “I think that people love fall because it is the entry way into some great family holidays. Not coincidentally, these holidays bring special desserts and holiday foods which has to help. We are wired for tradition, and the fall season allows us to experience the patterns of life we have created.”

Knierim said Fall Fest came from a desire to find a way for TCAOT to connect with the community, and to provide families a fun way to make memories together.

“We know that after a year or two of missing out on those types of activities, we can be a part of helping kids have those experiences again.”

Fall Fest is set to have everyone’s favorite festival activities including inflatables, a Trunk or Treat area (from 3-5p.m.), four or five food trucks, carnival games in the gym and some concessions including cotton candy and popcorn. The event is free, and people should only need money for the food trucks.

“One of the main goals for this event is simply to let the community know that we are here, and to get a chance to know us a little better,” Knierim said. “Through the Fall Fest, we hope to start that connection with the people of Helena.”

Knierim said they hope to find a number of different ways to engage with the community.

“Our dream would be that we would be relevant enough in the community that should folks in Helena ever need help or spiritual guidance, we would be a church that they know they can turn to,” he said.

Fall Fest will be from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24.