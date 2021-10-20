Biden Administration Attempts to Suppress Parents Efforts to Address School System Politics

Special to the Reporter | PAUL DEMARCO

Every week the President Joe Biden’s administration makes another decision that raises questions about its commitment to protect the fundamental rights of American citizens.

Now another decision is raising red flags about how it will impact parents concerned with what is happening at their children’s local schools.

Merrick Garland, the U.S. Attorney General, has asked the FBI to investigate threats to school boards after the National School Boards Association labeled some parents as “domestic terrorists.”

Alabama has seen parents wait for hours to complain to local school boards about efforts to inject critical race theory into the classroom. Yet, there have been no threats of violence. All we have seen in our state are parents with legitimate concerns about what may or may not be taught to teachers for instructional materials or to students directly.

Alabama citizens do not want the Biden administration to attempt to suppress the free speech rights of parents. Asking the FBI to get involved with local school boards is the wrong message.

If any violence or threat of violence should occur, that should be handled by local law enforcement. To ask federal law enforcement to get involved in local school board matters is another overreach by this administration. In addition, the FBI has more than enough criminal activity to keep them busy.

Alabama’s Congressional Delegation should step up and demand the Attorney General explain his actions and back off from any efforts to chill the constitutional rights of parents to protect their kids in the classroom.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives