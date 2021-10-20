OMSP to host annual Harvest Festival this Saturday

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

Autumn colors, interesting creatures and fall-themed activities await visitors at Oak Mountain State Park’s Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Starting at 9 a.m., the park invites residents of all ages to come out and enjoy a day in nature, complete with guided hikes, hay rides, local vendors, food trucks and much more.

The Oak Mountain Interpretive Center is joining OMSP with their Education Ambassadors to introduce snakes, turtles and other native residents of the park.

Interpreters will lead guided hikes along the Tree Top Nature Trail at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Participants may learn about the history of the trail and the feathered residents who live nearby.

The Alabama Wildlife Center – the state’s oldest and largest wildlife rehabilitation center – will be set up in the event area with information on native bird species, plus a couple of animal friends to show off.

Activities this year include hay rides, rock wall climbing, bounce houses, shopping, yard games, crafts, music, a scavenger hunt and pony rides.

The Rusted Roof Barn is bringing some of its ponies for pony rides from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Pony rides will be $5 per ride (pony rides are for ages 3-12). This vendor accepts cash only.

While at the park, families may also take advantage of the demonstration farm and playground, mountain bike trails and hiking trails, guided horseback rides, the archery range and 18-hole golf course, Flipside’s cable park and fishing in the park’s lakes.

The food truck lineup includes Candy Cones, El Taquero, Urban Pops, Bama Concessions, Simone’s Kitchen ATL, Street Bowlz and Grilling Girls.

The Harvest Festival will end at 4 p.m.

Regular entrance fees apply: Ages 3 and under are free, ages 4-11 are $2 each, ages 12-61 are $5 each, and age 62-plus are $2 each. Military and veterans are free. Annual passes are valid.

The festival is a dog-friendly event.

For more information and updates, visit Oak Mountain State Park on Facebook or call (205) 620-2520.