Hoover Hayride set for Oct. 29

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

HOOVER ­– The city of Hoover invites local families to the 2021 Hoover Hayride and Family Night on Friday, Oct. 29 at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road.

Children may dress in costume and gather treats from businesses’ booths.

The event will also include hayrides, food trucks and airbrush tattoos.

Held annually, Hoover Hayride is free and open to the public.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

Ample parking is available at Spain Park High School, where a shuttle service will be running.