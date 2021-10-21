Pelham Parks & Rec to host Maximum Physical Therapy 5k Race

Published 12:28 pm Thursday, October 21, 2021

By Michelle Love

On Nov. 13, runners of all ages and experience levels are welcome to run in the Pelham Parks & Rec Maximum Physical Therapy 5k Race. Pictured are runners from last year’s Pelham Parks & Rec 5k run throughout Pelham City Park. (File)

PELHAM – On Saturday, Nov. 13, Pelham Parks and Rec will be hosting a 5k race sponsored by Maximum Physical Therapy. The annual run takes runners on a flat course along Cahaba Valley Creek,  and allows runners of all experience levels the opportunity to enjoy the fresh air and have a great run.

The run will begin at 8 a.m. at the outdoor pavilion behind the Pelham Recreation Center. There will be an award ceremony at 9:15 a.m., including cash prizes for the top three male and female finishers, and finisher medals for every participant. There will also be age group awards for the top three male and female finishers per age group: 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 and above.

All ages are welcome. Registration is $20 before Oct. 31, and $25 after Oct. 31.

