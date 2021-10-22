Alabaster library honors the late Nan Abbott for decades of service

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Nancy Abbott, former director of the Albert L. Scott Library, was honored on Wednesday, Oct. 13, with a room dedication in the library which she had worked at for more than 30 years.

During the ceremony, city and community leaders reminisced and shared memories of Abbott, who died in May at the age of 75.

Friends of the Library President Judy Mosley spoke first and described Abbott as a patient and kind person, recalling her as a source of encouragement and support during the library’s most challenging times.

“She would always tell me to just be patient, the right person is going to come along. She gave me the push that I needed to always believe that we were going to be here,” Mosley said. “Nan was a friend to everybody she met, and she was just a wonderful woman.”

Abbott worked as librarian for more than 40 years, with three of those decades spent in Alabaster. Nancy Higgs, chair of the library’s board of trustees, said Abbott was a hard worker and an inspiration to the library’s staff.

“What I remember most about Nan was that she was always easy to work with. Her staff felt that way, the trustees felt that way and the patrons felt that way,” Higgs said.

Higgs added that she particularly admired Abbott for her dedication to freedom of expression, specifically the principle ‘Right to Read,’ an Alabama Library Association policy which prevents censorship and discrimination in literature.

“She was willing to stand up, as were her board members, for the ‘Right to Read,’ and that’s sometimes hard to do. But when she did it, she always did it in a way that did not anger the patron that had complained,” Higgs said. “And I really just enjoyed knowing her for nearly 30 years.”

Following the speeches, the library’s general meeting room was dedicated to Abbott, which is where programming and events are frequently hosted. The public will also be able to reserve the room as well.

As part of the ceremony, a proclamation from Mayor Scott Brakefield was also read, which officially recognized the room dedication in Abbott’s honor.

“The office of the mayor has proclaimed it is with great pleasure that