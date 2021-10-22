Monsters, witches to take over Main Street Columbiana this Halloween

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

COLUMBIANA – Halloween weekend will offer trick-or-treaters a triple dose of fun in Columbiana this year, starting with the traditional Monster Walk—or Monsters on Main—on Friday, Oct. 29 followed by the Witches Ride on Saturday, Oct. 30 and a city-sanctioned trick-or-treat on Saturday evening.

The Monster Walk will begin Friday at 4 p.m. and last until approximately 5:30 p.m. The long-running event allows children and adults alike to dress up as their character of choice and make their way up Main Street, collecting candy and all sorts of goodies from the local businesses along the way.

The Witches Ride is set to begin Saturday at 10 a.m. It is approximately a 2-mile bicycle ride around downtown Columbiana for which riders are encouraged to dress up in costume. Those wishing to participate in the free event are asked to arrive at the Shelby County Courthouse overflow parking lot at 9:45 a.m.

“Halloween weekend will be full of excitement in Columbiana,” said Columbiana Director of Community Affairs Ali Payne. “The weekend begins Friday afternoon with Monsters on Main, our annual Monster Walk on Main Street. Then on Saturday morning the Witches Ride will bring ‘witches’ through downtown.”

In addition to these events, Columbiana plans to observe its first ever Great Neighborhood Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5-8 p.m. The effort is being held jointly by the city of Columbiana, the Columbiana Police Department and Main Street Columbiana. Residents may register to become “candy shops” to give out candy and will receive an orange bow to tie on their mailbox.

A hay ride will run during the Witches Ride for those who cannot ride a bike but still wish to participate. Following the ride, food trucks will be open in the courthouse overflow lot specializing in breakfast and brunch. Just a Tish will also be open, according to the city website.

To register your business for the Monster Walk or to register for the Witches Ride or Great Neighborhood Trick-or-Treat, visit the city website at Cityofcolumbiana.com, scroll down to the calendar on the left and click on the event, then click the registration link in the event menu that pops up on the left.