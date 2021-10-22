MSG John (Deward) Averett

Columbiana

MSG John (Deward) Averett, U.S. Army, of Columbiana, peacefully passed away Thursday, Oct. 21. He was 84 years of age.

The visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 24 at Fourmile Baptist Church. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 25, with Rev. Roger Chambers, Rev. Billy Cullman, Rev. Jonathan Muse, and Rev. David Jones officiating. Burial will follow at the Alabama National Cemetery at 11:45 a.m. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Deward was a dedicated soldier, father, husband, and son. Deward was in the military for 25 years. He spent two years in the Marine Corps and 23 years in the Army. He served one tour of duty in Vietnam. He retired back to his hometown of Columbiana. He served his community as a postman and councilman from 1988 to 1996.

Deward married his high school sweetheart, Martha Muse, in 1957. Together they raised their family of two children, Renee Miller (John), and John, Jr. (Shirley). He enjoyed playing games with friends and had weekly card games in the garage with the guys.

Deward is preceded in death by his parents, Nathan and Iona Averett; brother, Nathan (Biggun) Jr.; sister, Billie Sue Jones; and grandson, Matthew Averett.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Martha Muse Averett; daughter, Renee Miller (John); son, John, Jr. (Shirley); five grandchildren, Melanie Averett, Shawn Averett, Kris Miller, Josh Miller (Stephanie), and Zachary Miller; and six great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Fourmile Baptist Church, Wounded Warriors, or American Diabetes Association.

