Shelby County tops Jemison to clinch 2 seed in playoffs

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Wildcats capped off their homecoming week with a decisive 48-7 win over the Jemison Panthers in Friday night’s game and a spot in the playoffs for the second straight year.

The Wildcats got to work early, driving down the field and scoring a touchdown on a short pass from the 7-yard line.

They followed a productive opening drive with more steady progress down the field, setting the stage for a 6-yard touchdown run with 3:41 in the first quarter.

Capitalizing on their momentum, the Wildcats scored another touchdown on their next possession for a 21-0 lead.

This time, however, Jemison answered with a 31-yard touchdown pass to put points on the board with 6:33 in the half.

Shelby County responded with a quarterback keeper in the red zone to go up 28-7.

Then, the Wildcats picked up a fumble and eventually found the end zone again to go up 35-7 before halftime.

They put up six more points in the third quarter on a short touchdown run, followed by a quarterback run in the fourth quarter for their final touchdown of the night.

With Dallas County’s loss to Montevallo, the Wildcats clinched the No. 2 seed and will get home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.