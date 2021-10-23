Vincent can’t keep pace with LaFayette, will miss postseason

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

VINCENT – Needing a win or a Fayetteville loss to Ranburne on Friday, Oct. 22, to earn a spot in the playoffs, the Vincent Yellow Jackets didn’t see either happen.

The Jackets took an early lead and played tight with LaFayette early in the game, but the Bulldogs eventually became too much, pulling away for a 54-23 victory.

With that, Vincent needed Fayetteville to upset Ranburne, but Ranburne won that one 43-29 to keep the Jackets out of the postseason despite one of their most successful seasons in recent years.

After falling behind 6-0 in the opening quarter, Vincent actually responded in a big way with a touchdown and two-point conversion that put the Jackets in front 8-6 in the opening quarter.

That was the start of a back-and-forth battle for the first two quarters.

LaFayette came right back late in the opening quarter with another touchdown to regain the lead at 12-8.

But Vincent then responded to that score with one of its own. The Jackets took the lead at 15-12 and had a chance to carry that advantage into the locker room.

Before the half could end, however, LaFayette punched in one last touchdown to regain the lead by five going into the break.

Needing a big start to the third quarter to prove they could answer right back, the Yellow Jackets got the opposite.

They gave up 22 unanswered in the third quarter alone to create all the separation necessary at 42-15.

Vincent was able to find the end zone one more time before the game ended, but so did LaFayette, creating the 54-23 final.

The Jackets fell to 5-4 on the season with the loss and will close out 2021 season with a road trip to Prattville Christian on Oct. 29.