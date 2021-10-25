Helena Nutrition changes ownership

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena Nutrition is making some major changes. TJ Cunningham, the owner of the popular spot announced in a Facebook post on Friday, Oct. 22 that he has made the decision to sell the business “to some really awesome locals who have an extraordinary vision for this space.”

Helena Nutrition opened its doors in September 2020, and quickly became a favorite amongst the community. Its fresh, energized juices, teas and smoothies were a hit for people looking for a refreshing pick-me-up during their busy day.

“From the bottom of my heart I appreciate the thousands of people I have had the pleasure to meet over the last year and a half,” Cunningham wrote in his statement. “Thank you to the community for supporting a new idea for Helena and coming in every single day for your Energy Tea and Shake!”

The announcement continued that the new owners will be expanding on the foundation the business has already established, adding delicious yet healthy baked goods and other exciting options.

An official start date of the new branding has not yet been announced, but information is being updated on the Helena Nutrition Facebook page.