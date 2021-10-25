Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Lieutenants become agency’s first to receive the FBI trilogy

COLUMBIANA – Sheriff John Samaniego said in a prepared statement that he is proud to recognize Lt. Denver McCool, Lt. Nathan Kendrick and Lt. Stan Oliver as the first members of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to receive the prestigious FBI-Trilogy award.

“We have the best and brightest law enforcement professionals that our industry has to offer,” Samaniego said. “These men are an exceptional example of devotion to service and this is a recognition that is well deserved.”

The FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA) presents three levels of executive-level leadership for law enforcement officers focused on first-line supervisor leadership, command-level leadership and executive-level leadership.

Upon completion of all three courses, law enforcement officers are recognized as recipients of the FBI-LEEDA’s trilogy award.

McCool serves as a Patrol Watch Commander and will soon assume responsibilities as the Assistant Division Commander of the Jail. Kendrick serves as the Assistant Director of Shelby County’s multi-jurisdictional Compact initiative. Oliver serves as the Assistant Commander of Shelby County’s multi-jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Currently, there are six other members within the Sheriff’s Office who are participating in the completion of the FBI trilogy series for executive-level leadership development.