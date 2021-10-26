Frances A. Sheffield

Calera

Frances A. Sheffield, age 82 of Calera, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster.

She was born in Calera on January 16, 1939; the daughter of the late Grady Truman Barefield and the late Lilly Belle Pierce.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Parker (Todd); son, Roger Sheffield (Ann); grandchildren, Casey Clark, Crystal Roberson (Jason), Erica Hogge (Heath), Kevin Sheffield (Michelle), and Josh Parker (Savanna); great grandchildren, Haston Hogge, Amelia Roberson, Haylen Hogge, Aliyah Roberson, Julius Parker, and Pierce Parker; brother, William Truman Barefield; sister, Linda Stone; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy R. Sheffield; sister, Dorothy Jean Cost (Buddy); and two brothers, Don Wayne Barefield (Sharon) and Johnny Barefield.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Ellison Memorial Funeral Home in Clanton with Bro. Kenneth Wren officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Burial followed the service at Shelby Memory Gardens in Calera.

Final care and arrangements entrusted to the Ellison Memorial Funeral Home of Clanton.

EllisonMemorialFuneralHome.com