Helena Girl Scouts present recycling video for Bronze Award

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA ­- It was an exciting day for the girls of Girl Scout Troop 30080. The troupe of girls stood before the Helena City Council on Monday night, Oct. 25, to show their presentation to promote recycling.

The video served as a requirement for the Troop’s Bronze Award, which is the highest award given to Girl Scout Troops.

“One of the things we’ve worked on for years here in Helena is to have a recycling program, and one of the hardest things for us to do is educate people on proper recycling,” said Councilmember Leigh Hulsey. “A large portion of what gets recycled in our city actually ends up in the landfill because it’s not recycled properly.”

Hulsey explained the girls wanted to take the project on to help further education on how to properly recycle.

The video showed the girls presenting various items that are appropriate for recycling, followed by items that should most definitely not be recycled, such as diapers and plastic bags.

The Scouts took turns addressing the room and reading from a prepared script about their journey making the video. The idea for the video came from asking family members what they would like to know about recycling, and they were all met with confusion about what should and shouldn’t be recycled.

Hulsey recommended the Council allow their video to be kept on the City of Helena Facebook page, to serve as a fun and educational tool for the recycling cause.