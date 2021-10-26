UPDATE: Shelby County Schools deems threat to be non credible

Published 10:59 am Tuesday, October 26, 2021

By Alec Etheredge

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shelby County Schools, the Calera Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office jointly investigated a school shooting threat that was circulating on social media throughout multiple communities in the Shelby County School District on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

But after a thorough investigation, it was deemed that the threat was not credible toward any schools in the school system.

“The Snapchat post originated outside of the state and variations of it have circulated across the country,” the school system shared in a release.

Shelby County Schools will, however, operate under “Heightened Awareness” for Wednesday, Oct. 27, out of an abundance of caution, which will include an increased police presence where possible.

