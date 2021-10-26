Taste of Shelby County fundraiser to be held Nov. 4

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

HOOVER – The Shelby County Schools Education Foundation’s annual Taste of Shelby County fundraiser is returning to an in-person event this year.

After changing the format of last year’s fundraiser because of COVID-19 restrictions, organizers are inviting community members to take part in the Taste of Shelby County of pre-pandemic years on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 6-8 p.m. at Inverness Country Club.

“We could not be more excited about this event being in person this year and are so thankful that we are able to do so,” SCS Education Foundation Executive Director Bethany Ivey said. “We have 18 restaurants and beverage vendors participating in this year’s event. We’ve got a little of everything – Italian, Mexican, Mediterranean and of course desserts. We are thrilled to have 11 returning and seven new.”

Proceeds from ticket sales and a silent auction will benefit local schools.

The silent auction will be held online this year. It will go live on Sunday, Oct. 31 at noon and can be accessed at 32auctions.com/tasteofshelbycounty.

“There is a large variety of items in our auction this year ranging from restaurant gift cards, wearables, a gym membership, spa trips, golf outings and a night at Ross Bridge with breakfast for two included,” Ivey said.

The SCS Education Foundation’s mission is to support, enhance and recognize excellence in education for the Shelby County School District through various programs, such as Imagine the Journey Student grants, Inspire the Journey Teacher grants, IMPACT the Journey grants, Teacher of the Year, Showcase of Schools, National Board Certification support, e3: Engaging Elementary Engineers, Healthy Schools Nursing Station provisions, Teacher Mentoring Program and Professional Development Stipends.

“The biggest goal that we have for this year is having the ability to return to funding all the programs that we were prior to the last school year,” Ivey said. “Top priority is the return of our Journey Grants that are awarded throughout our district and enhance student learning through engaging and innovative education experiences.”

Visit Shelbyedfoundation.org for more information or to purchase Taste of Shelby County tickets.