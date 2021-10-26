The Church at Brook Hills to host trunk or treat

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – The forecast for The Church at Brook Hills’s Trunk or Treat this weekend involves a 100-percent chance of candy.

The church is inviting local families to its campus for a treat-filled evening on Saturday, Oct. 30.

More than 50 vehicles will be creatively decorated and stocked with candy for children to collect from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat participants should bring buckets or bags for their candy.

Free and open to all, the event also will include live music, hot beverages and extra surprises. Costumes are welcome.

Attendees are asked to enter through the church’s main Brook Highland Parkway entrance.

The event will be held in the North Parking Lot.

Brook Hills members who would like to volunteer for the event may sign up at Brookhills.org/news/volunteer-for-trunk-or-treat.

For more information, visit Brookhills.org/events/trunk-or-treat/2021-10-30.