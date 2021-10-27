Harpersville Day 2021 to honor veterans, frontline workers

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

HARPERSVILLE – The town of Harpersville will honor a special group of people at its annual celebration in November.

With a “Service and Sacrifice” theme, the town’s seventh annual Harpersville Day celebration will spotlight veterans, first responders and frontline workers on Saturday, Nov. 13.

“Harpersville Day is always an amazing event for the entire family,” Mayor Theoangelo Perkins said. “The food, fellowship and fun keep participants returning each year. We are excited to honor our veterans and frontline workers this year and are preparing for a huge turnout.”

The free event will be held from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Harpersville Municipal Park, located at 3115 Park Place off Sunvalley Road and Shelby County 79.

“I am so excited to celebrate the town of Harpersville in such an amazing way this year,” Town Clerk and Treasurer Shaneeka Phillips said. “‘Service and Sacrifice’ is not just a theme; it’s a way of life that we are so proud to honor. I’m also excited about the live band and all of the fun activities we’ve gathered just for the kids. It’s going to be a spectacular event.”

The event will also feature various local vendors.

To access the vendor application, go to Harpersvilleal.gov, scroll down to “Citizen Action Center” and click on “Forms and Applications.”

For more information and updates, visit the Harpersville Day or Town of Harpersville pages on Facebook, or go to Harpersvilleal.gov.

To add someone to the list of those being honored at the event, contact Town Hall at (205) 672-9961.