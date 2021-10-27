Joanne Lester Garrett

Columbiana

Joanne Lester Garrett, age 91, of Columbiana, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28 at Hubbard Cemetery with Pastor Joel Maxwell and Pastor Deborah Epley officiating and Melissa McEwen providing special music.

Pallbearers include Dwight Bentley, Rickey Brooks, Wes Crim, Tommy McDonald, Eric Turner, Greg Walton, and Butch Whitten. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

She was born on July 2, 1930, in Columbiana, as the daughter of Roland Milton and Mattie Bernice (Hartsfield) Lester. She graduated from Shelby County High School in the class of 1948.

On October 24, 1950, Joanne married James Robert Garrett, and they were blessed with three children. She was a life-long member of Lesters Chapel United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, and a sister, Elnora Lester Denney.

She is survived by her sister, Peggy Lester McEwen; two sons, James Robert Garrett, Jr. (Melissa) and Thomas Keith Garrett (Mary); daughter, Joan Garrett; five grandchildren, Jessica Jo Garrett, James Robert Garrett, III (Beth Ann), Christopher Wayne Glass, Lauren Claire Garrett, and Stephanie Garrett Voss (Phillip); and four great grandchildren, Brenlee Claire Kizziah, Ryker Garrett Kizziah, Mary Claxton Voss, and Yates Milton Voss.

The family also wishes to thank Evelyn Studmire for her loving care and kindness.

To protect the health of all, please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lesters Chapel United Methodist Church, 7800 Chelsea Road, Columbiana, AL 35051.

At a later date (to be determined), family and friends will gather for a time of celebration of Joanne’s life.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.