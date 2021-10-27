Pelham Library announces November events lineup

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library has announced their exciting new lineup of November events targeted towards adults. Every month the library works to provide citizens of Pelham with engaging yet informative events that can aid adults with everything from questions about insurance to learning about their own health.

Christmas Wreaths and Mailbox Covers

Guest floral design expert Susan Reynolds Smith will be teaching a class on how to assemble fun Christmas wreaths and mailbox covers. Susan will put together three different wreaths and mailbox covers, and at the end of the program these creations will be given away by drawing to six winners. There is no charge for this class, but seating is limited so it is encouraged for people to register early. For more information & registration, go to: pelham.librarycalendar.com. The class will be Saurday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.

Pelham ASL (American Sign Language) Meetup

Members of the Pelham community are invited to a special group social designed to bring members of the deaf community and the non-hearing-impaired community together to make new friends. Anyone is welcome who has an interest in sign language from beginner level to expert. The library makes special mention of wanting individuals who just want to have fun and meet new people. The meetup is free and open to the public, and will take place on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.

Understanding Medicare Tuesday, Nov. 16th at 4 p.m.

If Medicare has ever confused you, this event is for you. Independent Insurance Agent Linda Reynolds will be hosting a special seminar to simplify complex issues related to Medicare. Issues presented will include Medicare parts, enrolling and more. Reynolds will address all questions related to Medicare in the hopes to relieve any confusion the public might have. The seminar is free and open to the public, and will take place Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m.

For more information on these events, feel free to call the Pelham Public Library at 205-620-6418.