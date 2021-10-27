Pelham Parks & Rec to host public engagement meetings in November

Published 9:57 am Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Pelham Parks & Rec is hosting two public engagement meetings in November to discuss possible improvements and additions to Pelham parks. (File)

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – On Wednesday, Nov. 3 and Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Pelham Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting two public engagement meetings. The meetings are hosted in partnership with representatives from Macknally Land Design, a professional landscape architectural firm.

Citizens of Pelham are invited to share their input regarding possibilities for park improvement across the city. Residents will be able to browse proposed improvements to park properties, view suggested locations for potential new park properties, and provide recommendations on park amenities to include at each location.

The events will be held at the Pelham Recreation Center on Nov. 3 from 9-11 a.m., and Nov. 9 from 4:30-7 p.m.

 

 

