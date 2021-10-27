Rhonda Kaye (Bradshaw) Beale

Columbiana

Rhonda Kaye (Bradshaw) Beale, age 63 of Columbiana, passed away suddenly on Monday, Oct. 25, at her residence.

She was born in Talladega on May 7, 1958; the daughter of the late Billy B. Bradshaw and Monta M. Shrader Bradshaw.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. In December of 1981, Rhonda left for a life-long journey in the United States Air Force. After 21 years of honorable service, she retired as a Tech Sergeant so that she could spend time with her family and friends.

She loved to travel and discover new things. Her most cherished moments in life were spent with her family, especially her 4 grandchildren. Her favorite saying was “Them are my grandbabies!”

She is survived by her husband, Charles B. Beale of Columbiana; son, Christopher M. Beale of Columbiana; daughter, Sarah B. (Troy, Jr.) Segree of Columbiana; granddaughter, Ashleigh N. Beale of Columbiana; grandson, Christopher M. Beale of Columbiana; grandson, Hagan C. Beale of Columbiana; granddaughter, Kendall R. Beale of Columbiana; mother, Monta M. Bradshaw of Calera; brother, David A. (Donna) Bradshaw of Calera; brother, Richard W. Bradshaw of Calera; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father, Billy B. Bradshaw.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. from the Shelby Memory Gardens Chapel of Ellison Memorial Funeral Home in Calera with Rev. Bill Alexander officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial with military honors will follow in the Shelby Memory Gardens in Calera.

The family request in lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Rhonda’s memory to your favorite charity.

Final care and arrangements entrusted to the Ellison Memorial Funeral Home at Shelby Memory Gardens in Calera.

