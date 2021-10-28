15th annual Bark in the Park is Nov. 6

Published 10:27 am Thursday, October 28, 2021

By Staff Reports

Adoptable animals, activities for kids and more will be featured at Shelby Humane's 15th Bark in the Park at Alabaster's Veterans Park on Saturday, Nov. 6. (Contributed)

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Shelby Humane will present the 15th annual Bark in the Park on Saturday, Nov. 6, hosted by Alabaster Parks and Recreation at Alabaster’s Veterans Park from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event will offer something for everyone including food trucks, live music, local vendors, bounce houses, a costume contest and one of the all-around favorite activities, the dachshund races. But perhaps most importantly, there will be adoptable animals in need of a home at the event.

In addition, Shelby Humane will offer a low-cost vaccine and microchip clinic on-site from 9-11 a.m. It is a walk-up clinic featuring spay and neuter services for $20, microchipping for $10 or dog and cat vaccines. The cost of vaccines depends upon the specific vaccine combination chosen. Both cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted. All pet owners attending the clinic are asked to keep their pets either on a leash or in a pet carrier.

For more information about Bark in the Park or the vaccine and microchip clinic, visit Shelbyhumane.org, call 205-699-3916, email publicrelations@shelbyhumane.org or see the event on Shelby Humane’s Facebook page for updates.

