15th annual Bark in the Park is Nov. 6

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Shelby Humane will present the 15th annual Bark in the Park on Saturday, Nov. 6, hosted by Alabaster Parks and Recreation at Alabaster’s Veterans Park from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event will offer something for everyone including food trucks, live music, local vendors, bounce houses, a costume contest and one of the all-around favorite activities, the dachshund races. But perhaps most importantly, there will be adoptable animals in need of a home at the event.

In addition, Shelby Humane will offer a low-cost vaccine and microchip clinic on-site from 9-11 a.m. It is a walk-up clinic featuring spay and neuter services for $20, microchipping for $10 or dog and cat vaccines. The cost of vaccines depends upon the specific vaccine combination chosen. Both cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted. All pet owners attending the clinic are asked to keep their pets either on a leash or in a pet carrier.

For more information about Bark in the Park or the vaccine and microchip clinic, visit Shelbyhumane.org, call 205-699-3916, email publicrelations@shelbyhumane.org or see the event on Shelby Humane’s Facebook page for updates.