The Church at Old Town holds successful first Fall Fest

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Church at Old Town made it clear from their beginning that they wanted to make relationships with the community a priority. They proved that statement at their first ever Fall Fest on Sunday, Oct. 24.

The event provided members of the community with classic fall activities while also introducing them to the church, church leaders and other members.

Fall Fest had a large turnout of families ready to enjoy the holiday season. The trunk-or-treat was a success with the kids, and everyone enjoyed the various games provided in the gym. Almost everyone came dressed up, parents and kids alike. No matter where you turned, there was a happy child or family enjoying themselves.

Head Pastor Josh Knierim said he and other members of the church felt providing the Helena community with a fun fall-centric event was a great way to get involved with the public and show that church can be fun for everyone.

“One of the main goals for this event is simply to let the community know that we are here, and to get a chance to know us a little better,” Knierim said. “Through the Fall Fest, we hope to start that connection with the people of Helena.”