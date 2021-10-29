Alabaster Fire Department creates high school internship program

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Fire Department will work to develop and foster a diverse pool of future professional firefighters through its new Alabaster Strong Fire Internship Program for high school juniors and seniors.

“This is a great opportunity for our department to offer our students a view into a great career,” said Fire Chief Tim Love. “Thanks to our local schools for supporting the vision Mayor Brakefield has for growing from within our community.”

The internship program was approved by the Alabaster City Council during an Oct. 25 meeting. It will be open to high school students who are at least 17 years old and are in good academic standing with Alabaster City Schools, private schools or homeschool organizations in Alabaster.

Through the program, the AFD will select up to four interns per year and will work with them to develop the skills necessary for a career in the fire service profession. Interns will work 15 to 20 hours per week.

Successful completion of the internship program and passing the necessary exams may lead to opportunities for future employment with the city, and interns will develop exceptional skills that can be used across all industries.

During the program, interns will take part in a variety of classroom, ride-along and hands-on training opportunities covering safety, public education, fire department organization and more.

Students interested in applying for the internship can obtain an application package and parent/guardian release form from their high school counselor, or by contacting the Alabaster Human Resources Department at (205) 664-6838.