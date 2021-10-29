Bobby Randall “Randy” “Zul” Springer

Maylene

Bobby Randall “Randy” “Zul” Springer of Maylene, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, at the age of 59.

Randy was born in 1962 in Lawrence County, Tennessee then moved to Alabama while still in grade school. He was a graduate of Pelham High School and attended Jacksonville State University. A natural athlete, Randy was the basketball team manager and received the award for Outstanding Sportsmanship and Performance in football. He married the love of his life, Beverly, on June 25, 1988. Together their union was blessed with three children. Randy was a member of Community Baptist Church in Maylene.

Randy enjoyed playing golf, fishing, Alabama football, burning all the foods he grilled, a good cigar, and a glass of Makers Mark; but hated airplanes. His biggest joys in life were spending time with his family and spoiling his grandkids. Randy was a hardworking, unconditionally loving person. All he wanted was to provide for those he loved, be a great friend, and be ready when God called him home. He accomplished this, and more. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Preceding Randy in death are his parents, Walter and Ruth Springer; and his sister, Vicky Springer.

Left to cherish his memory and carrying on his legacy is his loving wife, Beverly Springer; his three children, April Falkner (Patrick); Amanda Lloyd (Christopher); and Levi Springer (Holly); his four grandchildren, Carter Falkner; Maci Falkner; Adaline Springer; and Elizabeth Lloyd; along with his siblings, Lynn Morrison (Ike); Debbie Hall; Mick Springer (Valerie); Rick Springer; Christy Holcombe; and Keith Springer (Angela).

He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Mary Cofer; brother-in-laws, Billy Cofer (Patty); and Brian Cofer (Renee) along with numerous nieces and nephews; and his dear friends, Ronny Cook; Wayne Davidson; and Scott McGuire.

A visitation will be held at Ridout’s Southern Heritage Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. – noon with a service beginning at noon.

The family would like to say a special thank you to all family, friends, Saginaw Pipe, Morris Shea, and Red Mountain Pediatric Dentistry.