Falkenhagen recognized by UMNAA with Alumnus Loyalty Award

By STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – Sandi Falkenhagen of Hoover was among deserving faculty, staff and alumni honored during the University of Montevallo’s quasquicentennial celebration Oct. 14 on Founders’ Day.

The University of Montevallo’s National Alumni Association (UMNAA) recognized Falkenhhagen with the 2021 Mary Lou Elder Williams Alumni Loyalty Award during the celebration.

Falkenhagen, Class of 1968, received the award given annually to an alum who demonstrates loyalty to UM through contributions of time, talent and resources.

Falkenhagen retired in 2008 as president of the Birmingham-based Arthritis Foundation and has served the University in many capacities over the years. She is a member of the 1896 Society and served on the Alumni Board of Directors for 13 years, chairing the awards, nominations and special events committees.

Falkenhagen was honored during the Founders’ Day Convocation and at a UMNAA awards reception at Anna Irvin Hall. Falkenhagen said she was humbled to receive the award named after Williams, who she described as a wonderful mentor in her personal and professional life.

“She loved this place, and I do too,” Falkenhagen said. “Thank you for all of your support.”

Falkenhagen received the University’s Nathalie Moulton Gibbons Alumni Achievement Award in 1990. She has been actively involved with the Jefferson County Alumni Club for decades and takes a hands-on approach toward making alumni events successful.

“Sandi is truly deserving of this award for several notable reasons. She has been actively participating in and supportive of various University events ever since graduating from Alabama College,” alum Dr. Paul Doran Jr. from the Class of 1968 said in his letter recommending Falkenhagen for the award. “I am so appreciative of Sandi’s desire to actively participate in and provide leadership to our Alumni Association, its members and more specifically my alma mater. Her dedication has made a difference in the success of this University.”