Miller recognized by UMNAA with Outstanding Staff Service Award

By STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – Josh Miller of Pelham was among deserving faculty, staff and alumni honored during the University of Montevallo’s quasquicentennial celebration Oct. 14 on Founders’ Day.

The University of Montevallo’s National Alumni Association recognized Miller with the 2021 Outstanding Service Award during the celebration. Miller received the award based on his excellence in service and loyalty to the University.

Miller, who received his M.Ed. from the University in 2007, is the director of UM Counseling Services. Throughout his tenure, he has worked to grow and strengthen the University’s counseling programs for students, faculty and staff, and routinely receives strong praise from the clients he serves.

Miller said was appreciative of the recognition for the support his staff provided to UM students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am incredibly humbled,” Miller said. “Thank you to those of you who encouraged us, promoted us and financially supported us. I’m thankful to be part of this great community.”

Miller was honored during the Founders’ Day Convocation and at a UMNAA awards reception in Anna Irvin Hall.

“Josh leads his staff through each student crisis with a steady hand and professional, compassionate approach, saving lives along the way,” Dr. Tammi Dahle, a Class of 1992 graduate who also received her M.Ed. from UM in 1995 and current Vice President of Enrollment and Student Affairs and Dean of Students, wrote in her letter supporting Miller’s nomination.

Miller recently oversaw the renovation of the Puryear House on Middle Street into the new Grainger Family Center for Personal Development which houses Counseling Services, the Falcon Food Pantry and the Student Emergency Assistance Program.

“We have had the privilege of working with Josh for a few years and are continually impressed and appreciative of the skill and empathy he displays,” Alum Michael Grainger wrote in a letter supporting Miller’s nomination. “(My wife) Donna and I have met with great people at Montevallo. Josh is one of the best.”