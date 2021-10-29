Spain Park drops season finale to Hueytown

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

HOOVER – The Spain Park Jaguars had some momentum going into Friday’s season-closing matchup with the Hueytown Golder Gophers on Thursday, Oct. 28, following a win over Tuscaloosa County the previous week—but it was not enough to overcome the high-scoring Gophers’ offense, as Hueytown handed the Jags a 58-21 loss to end the 2021 season.

“It’s as bad of a start as you could possibly get off to,” said Spain Park head coach Shawn Raney following the game. “There was so much going wrong initially. They’ve got so much speed on their team offensively. I was concerned about us being able to tackle, and the first play goes to the house—just a horrible start. You can’t do that against a team like that.”

Hueytown’s Earl Woods connected with De’andre Coleman for a 61-yard touchdown play to set things in motion for the Gophers with just 11:46 in the first quarter. A conversion attempt came up short, but a 15-yard loss for the Jags resulted in a safety for Hueytown, making the score 8-0 less than 30 seconds into the game.

Woods and Coleman teamed up again for a 43-yard touchdown with 10:14 in the first, then Woods ran a two-point conversion to double the lead. Woods scored again on a 4-yard keeper with 4:22 remaining in the first.

It was Zamir Farris breaking the ice for the Jags on a 25-yard touchdown run as the clock showed three minutes in the first quarter—but the Gophers were just getting started. Two more touchdown runs courtesy of Ja’khael Rowser and Woods, respectively, resulted in a score of 36-7 Hueytown to end the first quarter.

Rowser punched it in from 1 yard to keep momentum going for the Gophers, but Spain Park started to show signs of life again as Evan Smallwood completed a pass to Pierson Cole for 71 yards and another to Clay Spencer. Hueytown’s Coleman, however, ran for 67 yards to make the score 50-21 by the end of the first half.

The third quarter saw Woods run for 11 yards for the final touchdown of the game. A successful conversion resulted in the final score of 58-21.

Spain Park totaled 275 yards in offense, compared to Hueytown’s 546. The Jags passed for 195 yards and rushed for 80 yards, with Farris leading the team rushing with 41 yards on 11 carries. Ethan Gutkowski was the leading tackler for the Jags with five tackles.