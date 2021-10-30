Coosa Valley drops regular-season finale to No. 9 Sparta

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

EVERGREEN – In the first of two consecutive matchups against No. 9 Sparta Academy, the Coosa Valley Rebels couldn’t find an offensive rhythm in a 6-0 loss on Friday, Oct. 29.

The Rebels had the ball in the final minutes trailing 6-0, but couldn’t capitalize on an overall tough night for the offense, leading to the shutout loss.

Coosa Valley’s defense, however, gave the Rebels a chance at the win all night.

Taking on an offense that averages 39.6 points per game and had scored 30 or more in all but one game this season and 50 or more three times, the Rebels held Sparta to its lowest total of the season at six points.

The Warriors, who entered 7-1, were too much on the defensive side, however.

They had given up 7 or less in three of four and posted two shutouts in their last three games, while the unit has given up 20 or less in all but two games and held opponents to 15.8 points per game.

So when Sparta scored a touchdown in the opening quarter, that already put the Rebels in a difficult spot, especially for an offense that has scored 15.8 points per game this season.

Coosa Valley’s defense held an opponent to six points for the second time this season in the game.

Now, the Rebels will look to make adjustments ahead of a playoff matchup against the Warriors on the road again next Friday.