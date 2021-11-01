Ascension St. Vincent’s to open GI surgery center on One Nineteen campus

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – A new facility for outpatient gastroenterology procedures will open on the campus of Ascension St. Vincent’s One Nineteen in the near future.

The new single-specialty ambulatory surgery center specializing in gastroenterology services is a joint venture between Ascension St. Vincent’s, physician investors and Regent Surgical Health, which will be a managing partner.

Located on the second floor of the Professional Office Building II, the center is expected to open in the first quarter of 2022, according to James Story, administrative director of operations of ambulatory health care for Ascension St. Vincent’s.

“We are in full swing in construction, which we are excited about,” Story said.

As a freestanding GI center, the facility is designed with easier patient access in mind.

“It will offer quicker access for both physicians referring patients into the center and patients wanting to get procedures done quickly,” Story said.

In addition to convenient parking, patients will be able to complete most of their paperwork electronically before they arrive, creating a seamless care process.

With nearly 10,000 square feet of space, the center will feature four procedure rooms outfitted in state-of-the-art equipment and solid walls between each patient bay for the highest level of privacy.

“The whole facility will be really nice,” Story said. “It has all the amenities to make sure the patients are comfortable when they’re there.”

Any physician, regardless of affiliation, may refer a patient to the center.

The project is estimated to cost about $3.8 million.

The center is located at 7191 Cahaba Valley Road.

“This is bringing GI care closer to 280 East homes and communities so they don’t have to drive downtown to get it,” Story said. “We’re just super excited to bring this out here to the community.”