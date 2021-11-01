Deborah Ann Bridges Zaroba

Deborah Ann Bridges Zaroba passed away at home Saturday, Oct. 30.

Debbie was born July 28, 1951, in Birmingham, to Leo Crawford Bridges, Sr. and Alice Ann Wilder Bridges. She was the oldest child and predeceased by her siblings Leo Crawford Bridges, Jr. and Blanche Bridges.

Debbie is survived by her uncle, Jack Bridges (spouse, Karen); sisters, Pam Foster Cottingham and Younnie Yarbrough Veal (spouse, Roy); sister-in-law, Michelle Bridges; her son, Dusty Fox (spouse, Alice) and two grandsons, John Paul “J.P.” and Jacob; her son, Travis Fox (spouse, Kelly); and many cousins, nephews, nieces and Tip.

Debbie was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and member of First Baptist Church of Columbiana. She had a strong faith that was evident by her numerous acts of kindness and generosity to others. Debbie was an expert fisher woman, nature lover, purveyor of fine jellies, artist and friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Debbie will be buried at a graveside service on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. at Bay Springs Baptist Church amongst generations of her family members.

If you wish to make a memorial gift, please consider donations to First Baptist Church of Columbiana in memoriam of Debbie Zaroba.

