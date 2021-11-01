Helena Business Association gets ready for holiday season

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Helena Business Association is officially planning the annual Helena Holiday Festival, which will take place on Friday, Dec. 3 from 5:30-9 p.m. in Old Town Helena.

The HBA and the Helena Old Town Board (HOT Board) will be hosting the public event for all residents of Helena to enjoy the holiday spirit with some local shopping for mom and dad, and a visit from Santa for the little ones.

“Santa and his elves will be visiting the Festival again this year,” said HBA President Deedra George. “We will also enjoy our live Nativity that Gospel Light Baptist Church provides for us each year.”

The Festival will include local arts and craft vendors as well as local food trucks, all scattered throughout the decorated Old Town area. George said there will be plenty of fun, Christmasy activities for kids to enjoy while parents get their Christmas shopping done.

The Helena Beautification Board will also be having their annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at 7 p.m. that evening.

The HBA is still accepting a few more vendors for the event. Vendors are welcome to register at hbahelena.com.