Owl-o-ween educates and wows at Alabama Wildlife Center

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Alabama Wildlife Center at Oak Mountain held their popular Owl-o-ween on Saturday, Oct. 30. The event provides a fun, educational experience for the public, allowing them to interact with Alabama’s various wildlife, especially owls.

Children and their parents walked around the center dressed in their Halloween best. They were greeted by Alabama Wildlife volunteers and an education ambassador Great Horned Owl, who were both happy to pose for pictures.

Guests were also allowed to interact with more creepy, crawly natives of Alabama, including snakes and bugs. One volunteer even had a scorpion to present to eager onlookers.

Representatives from the Center gave presentations with the various winged residents of the Center, including Coosa the Barred-Owl. The volunteers explained Coosa is was the first of the education ambassadors, and according to Executive Director Doug Adair, they recently celebrated Coosa’s 20th birthday.

The highlight of Owl-o-ween came from the release of rehabilitated birds of prey back into the wild. Guests flocked outside to watch as a now-healthy owl flew to the nearest tree to begin their journey back into their natural habitat.

Adair said the Center is happy to host events like Owl-o-ween because it offers a fun way for people to truly experience how special Alabama’s wildlife is.

“All of these birds of prey, they play such a huge role in our ecosystem,” said Adair. “We’re happy to educate people and share how special and important are. Birds like Coosa are instrumental in helping educate people.”