Forest Lakes hosts 2021 Witches Ride event

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CHELSEA – The ladies of the Forest Lakes neighborhood in Chelsea came together for another year of “witchy” fun.

Forest Lakes hosted its annual Witches Ride on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Although weather was an obstacle with misting rain and chilly temperatures, the event was a success.

“We were excited to have the addition of our Chelsea Fire and Rescue, as well as the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office leading us off, keeping us safe, inspiring our young kids and adding to the fun,” Witches Ride coordinator and Forest Lakes resident Pari Barzegari said. “Just like our inaugural event in 2020, witches from every street came together via golf carts, bicycles and on foot to share candy with the kids, pets (dog treats) and good-natured adults of Forest Lakes. For a terribly raining day, we’re very pleased with the positive turnout.”

Forest Lakes plans to continue the annual ride and adopt a local charity to benefit from the entry fee in 2022.

Preparations for the next ride have already begun, and organizers welcome interested participants to come to a kick-off meeting in September 2022.

“I’m so glad that our neighborhood has started this tradition,” said Rachel Burks, a Southern Realty Specialist with exp Realty and Forest Lakes resident. “As a lover of Halloween and as a realtor, I think this event brings so much fun and unity to our community.”

Burks said the event has allowed her to meet many other residents in the neighborhood.

“It is a great feeling when you can get to know and start conversations with your neighbors outside of the Facebook page, and I look forward to helping make next year’s ride even better,” she said.

The Forest Lakes Witches Ride is not an HOA-sponsored event.

To be a part of the 2022 ride, keep an eye on Facebook or reach out at forestlakeswitches@gmail.com.