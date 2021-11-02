Pelham’s Harvest Festival celebrates a return to normalcy

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham’s Oak Mountain State Park hosted the city’s sixth annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23. Families from all over flocked to the park to celebrate the various fall festivities.

Anna Jones, the event’s coordinator, declared the festival a major success, and commented on this year’s impressive turnout.

“We had a great time and we had a strong showing,” Jones said. “We are so thankful to everyone who came out and supported Oak Mountain State Park! The weather was perfect and we’ve heard wonderful feedback from the community!”

The park was full of people of all ages enjoying the cool fall air and taking full advantage of family photo opportunities. Children expressed pure joy over the pony rides, and couldn’t hide their curiosity as Education Ambassadors from the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center introduced them to various critters native to the Alabama landscape.

Jones said the event marked a much welcomed return to a sense of normalcy in the community, and that the park looks forward to hosting more events as the holidays approach.

“We were thrilled at the enthusiastic turnout for the Harvest Festival,” she said. “We are so glad to be hosting these events once again for our community after having taken a break from large events in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.”

“It’s a pleasure for us all at the park to be able to host events like the Harvest Festival, and we were overwhelmed by the positive comments from everyone who attended,” Jones continued. “We look forward to hosting many more events for our community to enjoy!”