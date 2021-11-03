OMSP’s Demonstration Farm accepting leftover pumpkins

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Demonstration Farm at Oak Mountain State Park is accepting leftover pumpkins for their various farm animals.

“All of our farm animals LOVE pumpkins and they would be SO happy to get some donated,” OMSP wrote in an announcement.

People are welcome to bring their whole pumpkins to the park and leave them by the farm’s front gate any day of the week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Representatives of the farm ask that people only bring whole, intact pumpkins, and please refrain from bringing carved jack o’lanterns.

They will be taking donations for the next few weeks.

Demonstration Farm is a favorite at OMSP, serving as an educational farm and also as a venue for birthdays and other events. The farm is home to goats, sheep, roosters, pigs and other farm animals.