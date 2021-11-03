Pelham City Council to host public hearing Nov. 15

Published 9:17 am Wednesday, November 3, 2021

By Michelle Love

The Pelham City Council will host a public hearing to review Ordinance No. 135-234, which will alter the zone district boundaries of property located on Ridge Drive in Pelham. (File)

PELHAM – The Pelham City Council will host a special public hearing on Monday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

The hearing will focus on Ordinance No. 135-234, an amendment to the zone district boundaries of the city of Pelham, primarily changing the zoning boundaries for property located on Ridge Drive. The amendment would change the current status of the property from A-1 (Agricultural District) to R-G (Garden Home Residential District).

The first reading for this ordinance occurred on June 7, 2021, and the motion to adopt the ordinance failed to receive a second vote on its original voting day of June 21, 2021.

