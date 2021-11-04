Camp Branch UMC Food and Craft Bazaar to return Nov. 13

By SCOTT MIMS / Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Visitors to Camp Branch UMC’s annual Food and Craft Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 13 will have a chance to purchase unique, handmade Christmas arts and crafts as well as take home a quart of homemade soup or chili.

The long-running event has been ongoing for about 25 years, and this year’s Bazaar will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with soup and chili served from 10:30 a.m. while supplies last.

“It started small with crafts coming out of our membership, and then it expanded to include vendors in our community and others who have become friends,” said Debra Payne, member of Camp Branch United Methodist Church.

In addition to Christmas-themed décor, attendees will find home décor, homemade candies, wreaths, apparel and jewelry, Payne said. One vendor makes handmade rocking horses, while another does hand-carved wooden Santas. Yet another vendor will make customized wreaths and holiday decorations while you wait. Also, the United Methodist Women will have a bake table that will include homemade pies, cakes, cookies and jellies.

There will be something for the kids, too. A free kids’ craft table will offer face painting and will allow children to complete a Thanksgiving craft that they can take home free of charge.

And, of course, music livens up any event and the Bazaar will be no exception. Guests will enjoy live music from dulcimer player Mike Moore.

“As we normally do, we will be selling homemade soup and chili by the quart for take home,” Payne said, noting that soup and chili will be available for $10 per quart which includes crackers or cornbread.

The event will take place outdoors at Camp Branch UMC, located at 123 Camp Branch Road off Shelby County 26. In the event of inclement weather, the Bazaar will be moved to the Camp Branch Saginaw Civic Center at the corner of U.S. 31 and Shelby County 26. All proceeds for the Bazaar will go toward assisting with community and world mission projects.

The following vendors are scheduled to appear: Yule Dream, The Master’s Bouquet, Kenzie’s Jewelry, Orchard Cove Designs, Ribbons Wreaths & More, Bit of Whimsy, Cathy’s Fun Colors, Sam’s Scrumptious Sweets, Dave Nix, James Egan, Southern Cherokee Jewelry Company, Linda Moore and Glitzy Goat Soap.