Shelby County Schools Board approves addition to Helena Middle School

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – On Thursday morning, Nov. 4, the Shelby County Schools Board approved a bid for construction to begin on a new addition to the Helena Middle School.

Mayor Brian Puckett was at the meeting, and said the Board has been very “forward thinking” in this decision.

“I am thankful the Shelby County Board of Education has stepped up in the way they have to help with the continuing growth of Helena, and provide world class facilities that every resident can be proud of,” Puckett said.

Puckett said construction on the project should start in December.

“The hope is to have it all completed by October 2022,” he said.

The total cost of the project is set around $6,632,624, and will include 20 new classrooms.